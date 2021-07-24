Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC.

There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.

With the Sooners departing the conference, its in-state rival is reportedly looking for a new home elsewhere, and according to KFOR sports anchor Dylan Buckingham, Oklahoma State is proactively seeking a potential change and the Big Ten is on the radar.

For #OKState, I can report the Cowboys have been very proactive about their next move conference wise. That includes possibly the Big 10. I'm told the Big 10 has been receptive and is looking into how a partnership could work. The AAU accreditation might not be a deal breaker. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 24, 2021

Considering the conference’s academic prestige, the note that the AAU accreditation isn’t a deal-breaker could signal a change on the front of the Big Ten, given the rapid movement that conference realignment has taken in the past week.

With Texas and Oklahoma’s likely departure, the Cowboys are arguably the biggest brand left in the Big 12 conference, and one of a few that is competitive both on the field and the court.

