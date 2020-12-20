Another 49ers player goes on COVID-19 list before game vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday announced rookie tight end Charlie Woerner was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Woerner, a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is the third player to go on the COVID-19 list since the 49ers’ Week 14 game against Washington. The team announced prior to that game offensive line coach John Benton would miss the contest because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Since then offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, running back Austin Walter and now Woerner have been placed on the COVID-19 list. The team is not allowed to announce whether the players came into contact with a COVID-positive individual or whether they received a positive test. Either way it doesn’t look like any of the trio will be available Sunday.

Woerner has seen his role expand on offense in recent weeks. He had his first two receptions in Week 13 vs. the Bills, and earned another target the following week. He’s also played 52 offensive snaps over the last three weeks after playing 56 through the first 10 games combined.

