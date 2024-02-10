Ann Richards soccer player Becky Madrid voted Austin-area Girls Athlete of the Week

High School Athlete of the Week polls

Ann Richards soccer player Becky Madrid, whose three-goal hat trick with an assist led the Stars past Crockett 5-0 in a District 25-4A match, was voted the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 29 through Feb. 3.

Madrid received 48% of the vote. Vandegrift soccer player Kyra Jones won the poll for Jan. 22-27.

Georgetown soccer player Libby Benson, Navarro basketball player Paulete Mbuangi, McNeil's Riley Samples and Taylor's Asia Zachry also were candidates.

The American-Statesman will have a weekly vote for Girls Athlete of the Week and Boys Athlete of the Week throughout the academic year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ann Richards' Becky Madrid voted Austin-area Girls Athlete of the Week