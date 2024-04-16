Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Rays into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (8-8, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-8, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -154, Angels +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay has a 9-8 record overall and a 5-6 record in home games. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .311.

Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in road games and 8-8 overall. The Angels have a 7-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has a double and five home runs while hitting .259 for the Rays. Rene Pinto is 6-for-25 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Logan O'Hoppe has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-40 with a double, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.