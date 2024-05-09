Angels begin 4-game series with the Royals

Kansas City Royals (22-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-23, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (1-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -117, Angels -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Kansas City Royals to open a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 14-23 record overall and a 4-11 record in home games. The Angels have hit 40 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Kansas City has a 22-16 record overall and a 7-8 record on the road. The Royals have gone 7-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Royals. Michael Massey is 12-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.