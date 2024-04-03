Angels take 3-game win streak into game against the Marlins

Los Angeles Angels (3-2) vs. Miami Marlins (0-6)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 16.20 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -119, Angels -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami had an 84-78 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a 4.22 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.3 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Angels pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 4.0 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.