Angel Reese Shuts Down Rumored Caitlin Clark Beef With 3 Words

Angel Reese is making it clear she only takes shots on the court.

In a Wednesday post on X, formerly Twitter, the former Louisiana State University star forward discussed what it was like spending time with her fellow 2024 WNBA draft prospects ahead of Monday night’s draft, which was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

In noting how much fun she had with the other prospects, Reese also seemed to address rumors that there had been animosity between her and other players during her college basketball career — particularly former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

“The best part of the weekend in NYC was getting to know all the girls after being sooo competitive for the last 4 years!!” she wrote. “Everybody was such a vibe & we all had so much FUN which shows how competitive we all are ON THE COURT!!”

“NOTHING IS PERSONAL!!!” she added.

Reese and Clark were seen together at the same pre-draft festivities in New York City over the weekend.

The two were filmed posing for pictures at the Empire State Building with other players in the draft class, such as Cameron Brink, Dyaisha Fair, Marquesha Davis and Aaliyah Edwards.

At one point, Reese and Clark posed for a selfie together.

A snapshot of the future 📸



• Angel Reese

• Cameron Brink

• Caitlin Clark

• Dyaisha Fair

• Marquesha Davis

• Aaliyah Edwards



This could be WNBA selfie for the ages 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1FOAXhsYGL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 15, 2024

On Tuesday, Reese posted a TikTok of her and Brink dancing in front of the camera, as Clark relaxes on a couch in the background.

Clark and Reese also posed together for photos at Monday’s draft event. Reese was selected at No. 7 by the Chicago Sky, and Clark was selected at the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark photographed together before the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York City. via Associated Press

Reese has been sharply criticized for her trash-talking behavior during games.

The 21-year-old was called “classless” for doing the “you can’t see me” hand gesture — a move popularized by pro wrestler/actor John Cena — toward Clark during last year’s championship game of the NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball tournament, in which the LSU Tigers ultimately defeated the Hawkeyes.

Many have since said that the outrage directed toward Reese, who is Black, is rooted in racism and sexism, since male players and white female players don’t typically receive the same level of harsh judgment for similar conduct.

Clark, who’s white, had done the same “you can’t see me” gesture and did not face the same kind of backlash that Reese did.

Both Clark and Reese have publicly said in the past that their behavior during games is strictly about being competitive in the moment, and that they have mutual respect for each other.

In February, Reese publicly congratulated Clark when she became the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer.

“Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!” Reese wrote on X at the time.

