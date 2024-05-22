Angel Reese becomes co-owner of professional soccer club

Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is just getting acclimated to being a professional basketball player with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky after the team took her seventh overall last month, but she’s already working on some business ventures in other sports.

On Tuesday, Reese was announced as the first member of the ownership group for the new DC Power FC women’s professional soccer team, which is a member of the United Soccer League.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a release. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

DC Power, which will compete in USL’s Super League, will begin its inaugural season in August.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said in a release. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

Welcome DC Power FC Co-Owner, @Reese10Angel! “I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board." – Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/BaasN16vdk — DC Power Football Club (@DCPowerFC) May 21, 2024

Reese has appeared in just two games so far early in her rookie season, but she has scored in double figures in both as she’s off to a nice start to her professional career.

