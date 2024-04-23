Andy Reid will remain the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach for years to come

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) | David Zalubowski

The retirement talk surrounding Andy Reid can be put to bed for at least the next several years.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have signed their head coach to a contract extension. The team didn’t disclose terms of the deal, but multiple outlets reported that it is through 2029.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the contract will make Reid the highest paid coach in the NFL, and it comes as the Chiefs also extended the contracts of team president Mark Donovan and general manager Brett Veach.

The trio has all been together with the Chiefs since 2017.

Reid, 66, won his fourth career Super Bowl in February. Three of those have come in the last five years as head coach of the Chiefs (he won one as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers in 1997), making him just the fifth head coach in NFL history to win three.

“Over the last 11 years, (wife) Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home,” Reid said in a statement. “The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here.

“On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Leading up to his latest Super Bowl, there was talk swirling that Reid might retire after the game, but he told reporters, “Am I retiring? Listen, my mom and dad told me this when they were working. They said you’ll know when it’s time, and I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go.

“That’s what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid, and so that’s the way I look. Somewhere, you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day.”

Reid, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, played at BYU from 1978-1980 and was a graduate assistant at the school in 1982.

From there, he had several stops as an offensive line coach in the college ranks before becoming the assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach of the Packers in 1992.

In 1999, Reid became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was there until 2012 but his contract was not renewed after he failed to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win despite four appearances in the NFC Championship Game (he made one Super Bowl appearance in that time, a loss to the New England Patriots).

Reid almost immediately became head coach of the Chiefs and tallied a 53-27 record over his first five seasons but didn’t get to the AFC Championship Game until the 2018 season, where he again lost to the Patriots.

Finally in 2019, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Reid won his first Super Bowl as head coach, marking the beginning of what has become a dynasty.