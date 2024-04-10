Andy Dalton: Panthers setting Bryce Young up to have a better year

Andy Dalton had a front row view for Bryce Young's rookie season with the Panthers and he saw the first overall pick of last year's draft struggle along with everyone else.

The Panthers went 2-15 and Young was sacked 62 times while playing behind a lackluster offensive line and throwing to an underpowered receiving corps. During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dalton noted that Young had never experienced adversity like that on a football field before and said that he advised his younger teammate to keep pushing because brighter days were ahead.

Dalton believes that the team's moves this offseason, which include signing guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis as well as trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, has paved the way for improved results for Young.

"I thought he handled it well, and I kept telling him, ‘Just stay the course. This thing is going to get better, it's going to improve,’” Dalton said. "And I think what we have done this offseason, bringing in some guys, bringing in a couple guards on the offensive line, you know, different things, trading for Diontae Johnson, I think it's getting built the right way where, yeah, it's going to set him up to have a better year."

The Panthers also changed coaches and everyone in Carolina shares Dalton's hope that all of the alterations help Young show the ability that made him such a high pick ahead of his disappointing NFL debut.