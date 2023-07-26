Andrew Thomas’ contract sets stage for future Christian Darrisaw extension

On Wednesday morning, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension worth $23.5 million per season. With the potential for an extension after his third season in 2023, the baseline for a Christian Darrisaw extension has been set.

Over The Cap has all the info on contracts for other left tackles in the National Football League sorted by average annual value (AAV). Prior to Thomas’ extension, only three other tackles have an AAV over $20 million

After an excellent second season, plans need to be made on the salary cap for the Minnesota Vikings left tackle. With one more season needed before Darrisaw is eligible for an extension (he is eligible after week 18 on January 7th), the amount of an extension could rise, especially with a great performance.

As we move forward, the terms of Thomas’ extension is the new baseline for what the Vikings should prepare to give Darrisaw.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire