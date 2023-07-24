Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson is "in a really good place"

Deshaun Watson has called himself "very motivated" to return to being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He hasn't been that in a very long time.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry noted Sunday that the quarterback is "in a really good place."

"I think this is going to be a big year for him, professionally and personally," Berry said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. "We think he's in great shape physically. He's been really good on the field, and I love what he's done off the field. So very excited about him."

Watson has served an 11-game suspension and settled 23 of the 25 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He has spent a year in Cleveland and has six games with the Browns under his belt, knocking off the rust from not playing football in a long time.

He had not played a game in 23 months when he returned to the field Dec. 4, 2022. He did not play like a quarterback worthy of the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, throwing for 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and posting a 3-3 record in six starts.

On Sunday, Watson repeated what he has said this entire offseason: He's in a "different space" compared to last year.

"Feel really well; feel really good; comfortable being around the guys, the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization and just the city of Cleveland," Watson said. "So having an opportunity to go into the season with a full offseason, locked in, focused, it definitely feels good, and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy and positive energy that's been spread around this organization."