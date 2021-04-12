Andre Drummond mocks LaMarcus Aldridge, says he is ‘too small’
Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge were battling in the post all night. Drummond was winning that battle and in the third quarter it led to him feeling himself a little bit after getting an and one on the Nets big man:
Andre Drummond doing the "too small" sign to Aldridge who's listed as a inch taller lol pic.twitter.com/ejmOhGGNza
— Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) April 11, 2021
Aldridge was upset with himself after the game. He did point out that he hasn’t played basketball in over a month before returning two weeks ago, but he didn’t use it as an excuse to cover his performance up. The Nets big man said, “I have to do a better job setting the tone.” Adding on, the seven-time All-Star emphasized “it starts with me — I gotta be better and I will be better.”