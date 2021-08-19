Andre Dillard trade rumors: 7 potential landing spots for the Eagles’ left tackle

Andre Dillard has trade suitors according to a Jeff McLane report that suggests that teams around the NFL could be ready to pounce on the former first-round pick.

With Jordan Mailata entrenched at left tackle and Le’Raven Clark now healthy, the Eagles could look to move on from Dillard.

Here are seven potential landing spots for the former Washington State star.

1. Steelers

With three new starters up front, Pittsburgh's offensive line enters 2021 with a ton of question marks. Chukwuma Okorafor moves from right to left tackle, ranking 74th out of 84 qualifying tackles graded by PFF. Dillard provides a first-round talent for a mid or late-round pick as the asset at best.

2. Carolina

Nine Panthers offensive linemen played at least 100 snaps a year ago.

3. Miami Dolphins

First-round left tackle Austin Jackson struggled as a rookie, and he was one of three first-year players to see time along the offensive line.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville put the franchise tag on Cam Robinson, who recorded a 61.7 overall grade last season, ranking 67th among 89 qualifying tackles. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor amassed a 56.5-grade last season to rank 79th among tackles while allowing a league-high 58 pressures.

5. Washington Football Team

Washington signed former Bears tackle Charles Leno, a consistent, mid-level tackle, which is a valuable commodity in the NFL.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Tyron Smith is getting older and he's a year removed from missing an extended amount of time. Howie Roseman can make this trade feeling comfortable that Josh Sweat would have way twice a year.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth is 39 and the 2021 season could be his final one in the NFL.

