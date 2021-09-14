Anderson Silva gives up first-class seat to Tito Ortiz’s girlfriend in flight post fight

Anderson Silva continues to be a class act in and out of the ring.

According to Tito Ortiz, the former UFC middleweight champion gave up his first-class seat to his recent opponent’s girlfriend, Amber Nicole Miller, in their flight back to California following their fight at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla.

Silva knocked out Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event of the card.

In a video posted on Ortiz’s Instagram stories, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” thanked Silva for giving his first-class seat to Miller after the airline JetBlue made a mistake on the tickets only giving Ortiz one first-class ticket.

“He just actually gave up his first-class ticket for Amber to sit here,” Ortiz said. “The airline messed up and Anderson Silva gave up his seat for Amber to sit next to me. Anderson Silva, you’re the man, dude. I appreciate it, thank you very much. Amazing man, nothing but respect. Even after the fight, he gave it up and let Amber sit here. Thank you, Anderson, I appreciate it. Mad respect dude.”

