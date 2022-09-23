Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers ruled out receiver Sammy Watkins and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Christian Watson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 3:

Questionable (4 players)

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Could Sunday bring his long-awaited season debut? Bakhtiari practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. If he can’t go, Yosh Nijman would get another start. Regardless of who plays left tackle, a big test – in the form of Shaq Barrett – awaits.

WR Randall Cobb (illness): He missed all three practices this week due to an illness. He’s a veteran, which keeps open the door for him to recover in time to play on Sunday without any on-field practice time. It might be a stretch.

TE Marcedes Lewis (groin): This could be a big loss of Lewis, who missed practice Thursday but returned in a limited capacity on Friday, can’t go. He’s the team’s best inline blocking tight end, and the Packers need to run the ball well in Tampa Bay. The only other tight ends on the roster are Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis.

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, complicating his path to the field as a rookie with limited experience. His speed would be deeply missed, both as a vertical threat and as the jet motion man.

Out (1 player)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring): Another injury for the veteran receiver. This will be the third time in four years that he’s missed a game due to a hamstring injury. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards and looked explosive in Week 2, but this was the worry. Staying on the field remains his biggest issue. Without Watkins available, expect to see a lot more of rookie Romeo Doubs against the Bucs.

Removed from the injury report (4 players)

DL Kenny Clark (groin): He was limited on Thursday and Friday but is good to go for Sunday. The Packers need him to be a disruptive force inside.

K Mason Crosby (illness): He didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday but the Packers are confident he’ll be kicking come Sunday. Ramiz Ahmed is available on the practice squad as an insurance option.

RT Elgton Jenkins (knee): He returned to action in Week 2 and now doesn’t have an injury designation in Week 3. The right tackle was full-go on Friday.

WR Allen Lazard (ankle): No designation means Lazard will play Sunday. He didn’t practice Thursday but returned Friday.

Buccaneers injury report (8 players)

The Buccaneers listed running back Leonard Fournette, receiver Julio Jones, receiver Russell Gage and receiver Breshad Perriman as questionable, left tackle Donovan Smith and tight end Cade Otton as doubtful and ruled out receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

