Analytics guru sends Vikings a physical cornerback

One of the few premium positions in the NFL is cornerback. It also happens to be a position that the Minnesota Vikings need in a somewhat desperate fashion.

NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund believes that the Vikings need to prioritize a cornerback and did so by sending them Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter edged out the remaining receivers here by the slimmest win-share margin. The Vikings need to shore up their pass defense, and Porter proved last season (allowed just 143 yards in 10 games) he can be a difference-maker in the back end.

The interesting thing with Frelund’s mock draft is that she does them based on what will help the team next year. It’s not how the majority of first-round draft picks are made, but it does make for a fun, unique exercise.

Porter Jr. has all the talent, physicality, length and athleticism to thrive in Brian Flores’ man coverage-heavy scheme. He is likely going to be drafted well before pick 23, but it would be a great selection for the Vikings.

