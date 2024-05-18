Analyst hints that top transfer portal target could pick between UNC and another ACC school

North Carolina’s options in the college basketball transfer portal are starting to dwindle a bit after they missed out on some key targets. Moving forward, the Tar Heels have identified some new targets, headlined by former Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso.

As it stands right now. Onyenso is in the 2024 NBA Draft process, going through the combine and hoping to improve his stock. He’s left the option of returning to college while in the transfer portal and the Tar Heels are one of the teams he’s considering.

But where are things between the two sides? It’s tough to tell with him being in the NBA draft process but one analyst believes two teams are standing out to him — North Carolina and Louisville. Here is what Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said in a video on Thursday via Sports Illustrated:

“It does now seem that his earning potential is going to be much, much higher in college basketball…North Carolina still needs a big. They are trying to replace Armando Bacot. They have not been able to do so yet…Another program that is considered among his biggest options is Louisville. We’ve seen Pat Kelsey make some notable additions…He too needs a rim protector…Keep an eye on North Carolina and Louisville for Ugonna…”

The 7-foot, 247-pound forward out of Nigeria averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for Kentucky last season. He appeared in 24 games and averaged 18.6 minutes per game.

Before anything moves forward in his recruitment, he will have to make his NBA draft decision. And that could take some more time.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire