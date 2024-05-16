UNC basketball transfer portal target still focused on 2024 NBA Draft

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have struck out on a few different targets in the transfer portal so far in 2024. But they are continuing on with pursuing other targets.

Among those targets is former Kentucky standout Ugonna Onyenso who has heard from North Carolina in his recruitment so far. The Tar Heels are one of about six teams that are in pursuit of the talented forward. But even with teams in pursuit, his focus is on the 2024 NBA Draft as Adam Zagoria of Zag’s Blog wrote:

His Pro Day is set for Thursday in Chicago and 18 NBA scouts are confirmed, the source said. His focus remains there, although he has not yet signed with an agent. He entered the transfer portal and six schools are in the mix for the 7-footer from Nigeria — Oklahoma, North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Alabama and Georgetown — per the source. A Rutgers assistant also called to check in, the source said.

The 7-foot, 247-pound forward out of Nigeria averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for Kentucky last season. He appeared in 24 games and averaged 18.6 minutes per game.

Onyenso is still very raw in terms of talent and has a lot to develop. But there are some very intriguing traits that not only college programs like but NBA teams as well.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire