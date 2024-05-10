Analyst believes UNC hoops signee Drake Powell may require patience

There’s a ton for the UNC men’s basketball team to be excited about ahead of the coming season.

The greatest news came a couple weeks back, when reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis announced his return for a fifth season. Seth Trimble jolted excitement into the Tar Heel fanbase when he withdrew his name from the transfer portal, while North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis went out and nabbed Cade Tyson from Belmont.

UNC also has two of the country’s most talented freshman coming to Chapel Hill in 5-starts Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, both of whom were McDonalds All-Americans. Jackson should start from Day One or be first off the bench, while Powell will likely be a top reserve.

Powell is undoubtedly one of the Tar Heels’ most highly-anticipated recruits in recent history, but his path to playing time in freshman year might be a difficult one.

“Among this group of high ceiling, incoming freshmen that may require a little extra patience are the likes of Khaman Maluach, Jayden Quaintance and even Drake Powell,” 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein said.

The main reason Powell likely doesn’t start is because of RJ, Jackson and Tyson.

Powell is officially listed as a 6’6″ small forward, a spot which Tyson will occupy. He can also play the two spot, but he’ll be hard-pressed for time there behind RJ and Jackson.

If I had to predict Powell’s playing time, he’ll be the backup 3. Powell is more familiar with UNC’s system, though, as he was a recruit long before Tyson.

