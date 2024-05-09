Analysis: Olympiakos 2-0 Aston Villa (Agg: 6-2)

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa were hoping to reach their first European final since Tony Barton's team won the European Cup in 1982.

Instead, their Europa Conference League run came to a miserable end at the semi-final stage with a 6-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Olympiakos.

The Premier League outfit started on the front foot but were caught out on the counter-attack as the hosts went into a three-goal lead in the tie with their first attack of the night.

Unai Emery's side dominated possession for the rest of the match but lacked composure in the final third.

Indeed, the semi-final was already over by the time Olympiakos added a late second.

Villa's wait for a first major trophy since the 1996 League Cup, and a first European title in 42 years, continues.

But they could still end their season on a positive note. Villa need just three points from their final two Premier League games to ensure qualification for next season's Champions League.

It has been a poor seven days for the Villains in what could still be a brilliant season.