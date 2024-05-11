Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

[Getty Images]

There was a carnival atmosphere inside the City Ground as news of Luton's defeat to West Ham filtered through before Nottingham Forest's final home game of the season to Chelsea.

It meant Forest required one point to confirm a third successive season in the Premier League.

For six minutes it looked like they might confirm their survival in style as Callum Hudson-Odoi sent Forest into a 2-1 lead in the 74th-minute before Chelsea hit back with two late goals to seal a 3-2 win.

It will still require an unlikely set of circumstances to deny Forest a place in the Premier League next season.

They head into the final day with a three point lead over Luton, who also require a 12-goal swing to stay up.

But there was a sense of opportunity missed and instead of securing their safety with a game to spare, Nuno Espirito Santo's side head to relegated Burnley on 19 May knowing they have work to do.