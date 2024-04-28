Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City

[Getty Images]

After a week of drama, controversy and attention off the pitch, it was time for Nottingham Forest to do some talking on it.

While they still remain just one point above the drop zone, this was an encouraging performance from Nuno Espirito Santo's side with plenty of chances created against a title-chasing side.

Chris Wood missed several excellent chances - nodding a header over the bar and struggling to sort his feet out for two simple tap-ins - while Neco Williams was a threat before having to come off with an apparent muscle injury.

There will be no statement against the officials issued after this one, but perhaps they have a delivered a statement of intent on the field having won just two of their last 15 games.

Games against Sheffield United, Chelsea, and what could prove to be a decisive fixture against Burnley on the last day of the season will determine Forest's future in the Premier League.

Based on this performance against the defending champions, they can take confidence. But they must not rely on anyone but themselves for survival.