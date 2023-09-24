Analysis: Colorado blown out by Oregon in Pac-12 opener

Oregon was always going to be a tough test, and the Colorado Buffaloes were not up for a test on Saturday as they were boat raced in Eugene to a final score of 42-6.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was upset by the amount of coverage that Colorado had gotten from its 3-0 start and its rapid turnaround from a 1-11 season in year one under new head coach Deion Sanders. Because of this, Oregon came out firing on all cylinders and Colorado could do nothing to stem the tide. CU was outclassed in every phase of the game and showed in the final score.

After the game, Coach Prime described it as a “good old-fashioned butt-kicking.”

Here is what we learned from the Ducks’ big win over Colorado:

The good

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado forced Bo Nix and the Oregon offense into its first turnover of the season as Jahquez Robinson, who was getting onto the field for the first time this season, picked off Nix in the first half.

The Buffaloes put one strong drive together, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Shedeur Sanders hit Michael Harrison from six yards out. That throw capped off a 93-yard drive to get the Buffs on the board.

The bad

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Where do we start here? Colorado’s much-maligned offensive line could not protect Shedeur Sanders again and the Buffs couldn’t get a push in the running game. Sanders was harassed constantly and sacked seven times.

Colorado’s defense did not show up, especially in the tackling department, as the Ducks’ playmakers broke numerous tackles to gain yardage and scores.

To pour salt in the wounds, when Colorado was able to get into the endzone, the Ducks blocked the extra point attempt to round out a rough day for all three phases.

Standout stat

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon had more first-half points (35) than Colorado had total yards (21).

Standout player

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Weaver was the most reliable receiver, catching nine passes for 75 yards.

Quotable

All the Coach Prime haters coming out in full force. Also sad to see people who have used Coach Prime for clicks switch up on him. Dirty game. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 23, 2023

What's next?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado returns home to try and rebound against another Pac-12 blue blood in USC. USC faces Arizona State on Saturday in an attempt to say unbeaten (3-0).

The Buffaloes face the Trojans at 10 a.m. MT on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

MORE

READ: Social media reacts to Colorado’s first flop of the Coach Prime era

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire