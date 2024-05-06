Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj declared cancer-free 1 year after diagnosis

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj has been declared cancer-free one year after his diagnosis.

The Ducks announced the news Monday that Maharaj — better known as “Sudsie” — is free of pancreatic cancer.

The team said Maharaj faced low odds of survival, but persevered through 11 rounds of chemotherapy and major surgery to remove his gallbladder and parts of his pancreas, small intestine and stomach.

The 59-year-old Maharaj received treatment in Toronto, and he triumphantly rang the ball at a party last weekend to celebrate.

Maharaj thanked Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli, team president Aaron Teats, general manager Pat Verbeek and the entire organization for standing by him during his fight. Maharaj joined the Anaheim organization in 2013, and he moved up to the Ducks' NHL coaching staff in 2016.

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” Maharaj said. “The support I received from around the league is beyond words. The hockey world is an incredible place.”

Maharaj was raised in Toronto, and he played professional hockey in Sweden before becoming a coach. He joined the Ducks after eight years of working for the New York Islanders organization.

Mike Stothers, another Ducks assistant coach, is also winning his fight against advanced melanoma after his diagnosis last year, the Ducks said. After serving two years on former Ducks coach Dallas Eakins' staff, Stothers is now a special adviser to the coaches running the Ducks and their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

