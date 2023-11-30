Amid transfer flurry, Florida DL Cam Jackson announces return

Despite a barrage of bad news over the past few days, Florida defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson gave Gator Nation something to cheer about on Wednesday when he announced his return to the program for another season.

Jackson is draft-eligible and has one more year of eligibility remaining. He originally teased a Friday decision but moved the announcement up a few days. Fortunately for the Gators, he decided to stay put and anchor the defensive line for one more year.

Florida’s defense started out strong in 2023, but things fell apart as the season carried on. Jackson stayed productive, though, finishing the year as a top-20 interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus.

I’ve Made My Decision… Gator Nation Did Y’all really Think I was leaving let’s run It Back my Last Year 💙🧡@GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/79ClbNhHPB — Cam Jackson (@CamJackson72) November 29, 2023

Jackson transferred to Florida from Memphis a year ago, joining the team in the spring to get more familiar before the season. With Princely Umanmielen likely departing, he will take over as the senior member of the defensive line.

Florida has already lost several players to the transfer portal and is expecting a decent amount of attrition over the offseason, so getting a major piece of the defensive line back is huge. Not to mention it makes the open defensive line coaching job that much more attractive to potential candidates.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire