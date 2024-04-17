Americas High School’s Jesse Munoz collects 500th baseball head coaching career win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Americas High School baseball head coach Jesse Munoz reached a huge career milestone on Tuesday night.

A legacy forever cemented into #TheAmericasBoys history. Here‘s to the next 100 coach! pic.twitter.com/Edsk32WaSr — AHS Baseball (@AmericasBlazers) April 17, 2024

A Munoz-led Americas team played its way to an 11-2 win over Eastwood in a District 1-6A game at Eastwood High School.

With the win, Munoz collected his 500th career win as a head coach.

“I’m humbled, really. You know, I’ve never thrown a ball, hit a pitch, or caught a baseball. These guys, the players, are the ones that have done everything. So, I’ve been fortunate to have good players, very good coaches, and a lot of the credit goes to them.” Munoz said.

Munoz and Americas will be back in action on Friday when the Trail Blazers host El Dorado. First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.