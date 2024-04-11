Americas grad Darell Hernaiz collects first MLB hit

ARLINGTON, Texas — Americas High School graduate and current Oakland Athletics infielder Darell Hernaiz collected his first MLB hit on Wednesday.

Americas High School grad Darell Hernaiz collects his first MLB hit! pic.twitter.com/1BH5QA8CcR — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 11, 2024

In the top of the 7th inning of the Athletics and Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Field, Hernaiz stepped up to the plate for his third at-bat of the day.

Just like in his first ever MLB at-bat on Opening Day, it was first pitch swinging for Hernaiz.

Hernaiz made contact with Cody Bradford’s off-speed pitch and got the ball to drop in front of center fielder Leody Taveras.

Once Hernaiz realized he collected the base hit, he threw his arms up in the air on first base, an action eluding towards a sense of “relief” for Hernaiz.

In 11 games played in the big leagues this season, Hernaiz is 1-for-13 (.077) and has struck out five times. Hernaiz hopes getting that first MLB hit is the start of a hot streak for the Americas High School grad.

“Just relief. I’ve been feeling not too bad at the plate, but I just haven’t had any success and it felt nice to actually see one fall,” Hernaiz said postgame. “Now hopefully you just let go and get hot and keep hitting.”

Darell Hernaiz is relieved to finally collect his first MLB hit, and knows he still has room to improve at the plate pic.twitter.com/ZOQ5DubLzy — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 11, 2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.