American Heritage-Delray football hires Jonathan King as new head coach

American Heritage-Delray football will have a new leader on the sideline during the 2024 season.

Jonathan King has been announced as the new head coach of the Stallions, according to a press release from the American Heritage athletic program.

"We are elated that coach King is back at American Heritage to help continue the journey," the release says. "He brings to our football program a tremendous amount of coaching expertise and a unique proven track record for motivating players both on the field and in the classroom."

King previously served as American Heritage's wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator for nine years.

He was on staff during the Stallions' three state championships, a run that also included two additional trips to the state finals.

King has spent recent seasons as a coach and mentor for student-athletes and coaches in South Florida.

Heritage-Delray football suffered a pair of down years in recent seasons, including a 3-7 finish in 2023 and a 2-7 finish in 2022. The 2021 season ended in a regional quarterfinal loss to Glades Central.

"We are confident that coach King will bring impassioned and inspirational leadership to our program," the release said.

Alex Peterman is a sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

