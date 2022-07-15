American Athletic Conference Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The American Athletic Conference is about to go through its final season with a whole lot of fun before all the changes come.

If you want wacky, and if you want unpredictable, here you go.

The future Big 12 programs – Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – should be the stars, but others are going to be just good enough to provide a push or even trip them up. Unfortunately, the Cougars don’t play the Bearcats or Knights.

Get ready for the inconsistencies with teams like East Carolina and Memphis being up and down, depending on the timing of the biggest games, SMU and Tulane will be interesting, and USF and Navy should be just improved enough to pull off a few interesting performances.

Remember, the American Athletic Conference doesn’t have divisions. The top two teams in the final standings will play for the title. It should come down to the last few games with the drama at a high level up until the very end.

American Athletic Conference Predictions

American Athletic Conference Predicted Finish

T1. Cincinnati

T1. Houston

3. UCF

T4. East Carolina

T4. Memphis

T4. Navy

T4. SMU

T8. Tulane

T8. Tulsa

10. USF

11. Temple

Cincinnati Bearcats

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 AAC Prediction: 7-1

2021: 13-1, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 9-1, 2019: 11-3, 2018: 11-2

Sept 3 at Arkansas L

Sept 10 Kennesaw State W

Sept 17 vs Miami University (in Cincinnati) W

Sept 24 Indiana W

Oct 1 at Tulsa W

Oct 8 USF W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at SMU W

Oct 29 at UCF L

Nov 5 Navy W

Nov 12 East Carolina W

Nov 19 at Temple W

Nov 26 Tulane W

Cincinnati 2022 Preview

Cincinnati 10 Best Players

East Carolina Pirates

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 7-5, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 3-6, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9

Sept 3 NC State L

Sept 10 Old Dominion W

Sept 17 Campbell

Sept 24 Navy L

Oct 1 at USF L

Oct 8 at Tulane L

Oct 15 Memphis W

Oct 22 UCF W

Oct 29 at BYU L

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Oct 11 at Cincinnati L

Oct 19 Houston W

Nov 26 at Temple W

East Carolina 2022 Preview

East Carolina 10 Best Players

Houston Cougars

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 AAC Prediction: 7-1

2021: 12-2, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 3-5, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-5

Sept 3 at UTSA W

Sept 10 at Texas Tech L

Sept 17 Kansas W

Sept 24 Rice W

Oct 29 Tulane W

Oct 7 at Memphis W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Navy W

Oct 29 USF W

Nov 5 at SMU W

Nov 12 Temple W

Nov 19 at East Carolina L

Nov 26 Tulsa W

Houston 2022 Preview

Houston 10 Best Players

Memphis Tigers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 6-6, Prediction: 8-4

2020: 8-3, 2019: 12-2, 2018: 8-6

Sept 3 at Mississippi State L

Sept 10 at Navy L

Sept 17 Arkansas State W

Sept 24 North Texas W

Oct 1 Temple W

Oct 7 Houston L

Oct 15 at East Carolina L

Oct 22 at Tulane W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 UCF W

Nov 10 Tulsa W

Nov 19 North Alabama W

Nov 26 at SMU L

Memphis 2022 Preview

Memphis 10 Best Players

Navy Midshipmen

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 4-8, Prediction: 3-9

2020: 3-7, 2019: 11-2, 2018: 3-10

Sept 3 Delaware W

Sept 10 Memphis W

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 24 at East Carolina W

Oct 1 at Air Force L

Oct 8 Tulsa W

Oct 14 at SMU L

Oct 22 Houston L

Oct 29 Temple W

Nov 5 at Cincinnati L

Nov 12 vs Notre Dame (in Baltimore) L

Nov 19 at UCF L

Nov 26 OPEN DATE

Dec 3 OPEN DATE

Dec 10 vs Army (in Philadelphia) L

Navy 2022 Preview

Navy 10 Best Players

SMU Mustangs

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 AAC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 8-4, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 7-3, 2019: 10-3, 2018: 5-7

Sept 3 at North Texas W

Sept 10 Lamar W

Sept 17 at Maryland L

Sept 24 TCU L

Oct 1 at UCF L

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Navy W

Oct 22 Cincinnati L

Oct 29 at Tulsa W

Nov 5 Houston L

Nov 12 at USF W

Nov 17 at Tulane L

Nov 26 Memphis W

SMU 2022 Preview

SMU 10 Best Players

Temple Owls

2022 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2022 AAC Prediction: 0-8

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 1-6, 2019: 8-5, 2018: 8-5

Sept 2 at Duke L

Sept 10 Lafayette W

Sept 17 Rutgers L

Sept 24 UMass W

Oct 1 at Memphis L

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 at UCF L

Oct 21 Tulsa L

Oct 29 at Navy L

Nov 5 USF L

Nov 12 at Houston L

Nov 19 Cincinnati L

Nov 26 East Carolina L

Temple 2022 Preview

Temple 10 Best Players

Tulane Green Wave

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 AAC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 6-6, 2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6

Sept 3 UMass W

Sept 10 Alcorn State W

Sept 17 at Kansas State L

Sept 24 Southern Miss W

Oct 29 at Houston L

Oct 8 East Carolina W

Oct 15 at USF W

Oct 22 Memphis L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Tulsa L

Nov 12 UCF L

Nov 17 SMU W

Nov 26 at Cincinnati L

Tulane 2022 Preview

Tulane 10 Best Players

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 AAC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 6-3, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9

Sept 3 at Wyoming L

Sept 10 Northern Illinois W

Sept 17 Jacksonville State W

Sept 24 at Ole Miss L

Oct 1 Cincinnati L

Oct 8 at Navy L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Temple W

Oct 29 SMU L

Nov 5 Tulane W

Nov 10 at Memphis L

Nov 18 USF W

Nov 26 at Houston L

Tulsa 2022 Preview

Tulsa 10 Best Players

UCF Knights

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 AAC Prediction: 6-2

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 6-4, 2019: 10-3, 2018: 12-1

Sept 1 South Carolina State W

Sept 9 Louisville W

Sept 17 at Florida Atlantic W

Sept 24 Georgia Tech W

Oct 1 SMU W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 Temple W

Oct 22 at East Carolina L

Oct 29 Cincinnati W

Nov 5 at Memphis L

Nov 12 at Tulane W

Nov 19 Navy W

Nov 26 at USF W

UCF 2022 Preview

UCF 10 Best Players

USF Bulls

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2022 AAC Prediction: 2-6

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9

2020: 0-7, 2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6

Sept 3 BYU L

Sept 10 Howard W

Sept 17 at Florida L

Sept 24 at Louisville L

Oct 1 East Carolina W

Oct 8 at Cincinnati L

Oct 15 Tulane L

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Houston L

Nov 5 at Temple W

Nov 12 SMU L

Nov 18 at Tulsa L

Nov 26 UCF L

USF 2022 Preview

USF 10 Best Players

