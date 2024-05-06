Amateur baseball roundup: Regal brings its bats in big win

May 5—REGAL — The Regal amateur baseball team opened County Line League play Sunday with its bats in mid-season mode.

The Eagles racked up 15 hits to beat the New London-Spicer Twins 12-9.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Spicer, but was moved because the Green Lake Diamonds weren't ready.

Brandon Carlson went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs to lead Regional. Josh Beier went 2-for-5 with a run, a double and two RBIs, Nathan Meyer was 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and an RBI and Chi Schneider was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Eagles.

For New London-Spicer, Mike Danielson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Brayden Skindelien was 2-for-6 with a run and two stolen bases. Derek Dolezal was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Scott Rambow was 1-for-1 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs.

Regal has a non-league game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roscoe. The Eagles then return to County Line play when they face the Atwater Chuckers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Regal's Beier Field. New London-Spicer plays Starbuck at 7 p.m. Friday at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Drew Tangen went 4-for-5 with a run, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead the Paynesville Pirates to the season-opening win at Norway Lake-Sunburg.

Grayson Fuchs was 2-for-5 with a run and two doubles and Luke Johnson was 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base for Paynesville.

Bennett Evans went six strong innings to get the win. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed three hits and one earned run.

Weston Gjerde was 2-for-5 for the lakers. Luke Jeseritz was 1-for-3 with a run for Norway Lake-Sunburg.

Bryce VanderBeek and Russell Leyendecker each had three hits in Roscoe's victory over Meire Grove at Roscoe.

VanderBeek went 3-for-4 with two runs. Leyendecker was 3-for-4 with a run and a double. Leyendecker also went six innings for the victory, striking out three and walking two. He allowed four hits and one earned run.

Andrew Welle and Josh Olmescheid each had two hits for the Grovers.

Roscoe next plays the Farming Flames at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Roscoe.

A four-run fourth inning helped the Greenwald Cubs beat the Elrosa Saints at Greenwald.

Tyler Englemeyer smacked an RBI double over the center fielder's head and then Gabe Schwieters hit a two-run double to make it 3-0. Tyler Thomas' RBI single made it 4-0.

Elrosa followed with three runs in the top of the fifth. No. 9 hitter Andrew Weller drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-1. Kevin Kuefler then belted a two-run single to close the gap to 4-3.Greenwald followed up with three insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Grant Moscho and Tyler Hoffman

Elrosa next plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Spring Hill.

Dalton Thelen went 3-for-5 and Cole Schmitz added a two-run home run as Richmond beat host Lake Henry.

For Lake Henry, Shane Kampsen was 2-for-4 with a double, Isaac Lieser was 2-for-4 and Josh Kampsen hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Lake Henry is host to St. Martin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.