Who is Amari Williams? Mark Pope, Kentucky basketball land Drexel star F, per reports

Kentucky is officially on the board in the Mark Pope era.

The Wildcats on Sunday landed one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal in Drexel 6-foot-10 forward Amari Williams, according to his agent George Lanberg of GSL Sports Group (via the Field of 68 Network). It was first reported by ESPN's college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

🚨NEWS🚨



Drexel transfer F/C Amari Williams has committed to Kentucky, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @thefieldof68. pic.twitter.com/6jPxi5aCzZ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 21, 2024

Williams — who will be utilizing his COVID-19 extra year of eligibility to play at Kentucky — comes to Lexington as a three-time Coastal Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 12. points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season for the Dragons.

According to On3's Zack Geoghegan, Williams chose Kentucky over SEC foe Mississippi State.

While Williams is reported to transfer and play for Pope and the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season, there is a chance he may not be on the roster come November: According to ESPN's NBA inside Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams will continue to test the NBA draft waters — which allows him to retain his college eligibility and transfer to Kentucky.

Per Wojnarowski, Williams has until May 29 to decide whether he will remain in the draft or head to Kentucky. The NBA draft combine is set for Sunday, May 12 through Sunday, May 19 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. Williams will likely make a decision after the combine, where he will hear from NBA scouts about the likelihood of him being selected in June's draft.

Amari Williams — one of the top players in the transfer portal — is still exploring the NBA pre-draft process and has until May 29 to withdraw from the June draft. Williams is Mark Pope’s first recruit at Kentucky. https://t.co/pNvJHqs9MR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2024

Here's what you need to know about Williams as he transfers to Kentucky from Drexel:

Amari Williams stats

Williams had a career-high season during his junior year with the Dragons, as he averaged per-game career bests in points (13.7), rebounds (8.8) and assists (2.3) while shooting 53.3% from the field. He also had 67 blocks.

Career: 1,081 total points, 732 total rebounds, 186 total blocks, 171 total assists, 10.3 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, 51.9% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from beyond the arc

2023-24: 389 total points, 249 total rebounds, 12.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 51.7% shooting from the field

2022-23: 410 total points, 264 total rebounds, 67 total blocks, 13.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, 53.3% shooting from the field, 26.7% shooting from beyond the arc

2021-22: 266 total points, 204 total rebounds, 9.5 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game and 52.1 % shooting from the field

2020-21: 42.9% shooting from the field

Amari Williams 247 rankings

Transfer: Four-star | No. 63 ranked overall prospect | No. 14 ranked center

Recruit: N/A

Williams was listed as a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 63 overall prospect in the NCAA transfer portal according to his 247sports Composite rankings. He was the No. 14-ranked center in the portal as well.

