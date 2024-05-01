Alontae Taylor hints at changing his Saints jersey number again

Alontae Taylor has maintained an interesting social media presence during his career with the New Orleans Saints, and another chapter was added on Tuesday as he hinted at changing his jersey number for a second time.

After coming into the NFL and initially choosing the No. 27, he switched to No. 1 for 2023. Now, he is hinting at changing to his college number of 2. Jameis Winston held it when Taylor first joined the team, so it only recently became available.

The No. 2 jersey is currently being used by backup quarterback Kellen Mond. Mond could be cut, though, after the team drafted Spencer Rattler. Taylor may be hinting at changing his number because rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry wore No. 1 in college.

This also isn’t the first time this offseason that someone has mentioned changing into No. 2, as Chris Olave also made a reference to switching his number as well. That didn’t come to fruition, possibly because of the costs involved in buying unsold No. 12 jerseys to facilitate the move (which would be prohibitive on a rookie salary).

Who will end up wearing the number? Is Taylor really hinting at a move? Only time will tell.

