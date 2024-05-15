Alma Bryant archers win NASP Eastern Nationals; Mobile County dominates tournament

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County archers dominated at the prestigious NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville last week, according to the Mobile County Public School System.

According to an MCPSS release, Alma Bryant High School won the tournament and was crowned NASP Eastern National Champions.

The release said Talah Coleman of Alma Bryant finished in the top five in the high school female category.

(Photo courtesy of MCPSS)

Grand Bay Middle School’s Gunnar Couch shot a perfect 300 on his way to taking home first place as the top overall male champion.

Couch’s name will be added to the Hall of Fame plaque at the Bass Pro Shop in Missouri.

Gunnar Couch (Photo courtesy of MCPSS).

Dawes Intermediate SChool’s Makynzie Thompson took home first place in the elementary female competition. She scored a 292 for the Bullseye title and won Centershot Bullseye with a 289.

Dawes finished second overall in Centershot 3D and fourth in Centershot Bullseye.

Causey Middle School won the middle school National Centershot 3D tournament, and Jace Law finished second individually.

The Causey Bullseye team finished fifth in the national tournament, and its Bullseye 3D team finished sixth.

