Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are headed for an epic Final Four showdown I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The women’s Final Four is set with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa headed for an epic matchup of college basketball’s brightest stars in Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark

  • On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 LSU will take on No. 1 Virginia Tech

  • LSU’s success this season has put sophomore star Angel Reese on the map and thus her mother, also named Angel Reese, is mistakenly receiving solicitations from suitors on social media … awkward!

  • In the NFL, Lamar Jackson revealed on Twitter that he asked the Ravens to trade him in early March

  • Aaron Rodgers is still waiting on the Packers to trade him to the Jets.

  • Plus: Mike Trout is building his own golf course in New Jersey, designed by Tiger Woods. Seriously!

