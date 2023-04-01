Alexander Volkanovski thinks Israel Adesanya will finish Alex Pereira at UFC 287: ‘One more for the highlight reel’

Alexander Volkanovski thinks his teammate Israel Adesanya avenges his loss to Alex Pereira in a big way.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will look to reclaim the middleweight title from Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) when the pair run things back in the UFC 287 headliner on April 8 in Miami.

Pereira was able to rally late to knock Adesanya out in Round 5 of their title fight at UFC 281, but Volkanovski sees his City Kickboxing training partner getting the finish this time.

“I think it finishes early,” Volkanovski told Sky Sports New Zealand. “I think Izzy actually finishes him. I’m thinking third round – I don’t know why I’m saying third round, but that’s been my pick, my round. I honestly think he’s gonna finish, so I’m looking forward to that. Obviously he’s got something to prove. With the right game plan and things like that, I think it’s gonna go well for him, very well for him, and hopefully a nice highlight reel for Izzy. He’s got many of those and one more for the highlight reel.”

Featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC), who’s coming off a close decision loss to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, is looking to unify his belt with interim champ Yair Rodriguez in July, then run things back with Makhachev at the end of the year.

