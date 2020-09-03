How Alex Caruso became the Los Angeles Lakers' unlikely cult hero

“Hey, can I play?” asked the scrawny, mop-haired teenager at the side of the court. The group of 20-somethings were teachers and small-business owners by day, but they took their evening pickup basketball games seriously. They wondered who the skinny kid was and why he seemed sure he could keep up with them.

The older players let the boy join in, thinking he’d soon find himself out of his depth. But 14-year-old Alex Caruso could hang, and then some.

Years later, having seen Caruso’s success with the LA Lakers, the pickup players would joke that they taught him everything he knows on that court three doors down from where he grew up. They weren’t the first to underestimate the NBA’s unlikely cult hero, and they certainly wouldn’t be the last.

When Caruso arrived at Texas A&M University to begin his freshman year, Johnny Manziel was a superstar on campus. The quarterback had just become the first freshman to win the Heisman trophy, earning national stardom and ensuring crowds followed his every move around College Station, Texas.

A football-centric college – A&M’s Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733 – in a football-obsessed state, Caruso’s recruitment generated little buzz in the shadow of Manziel.

Even within A&M’s basketball programme, Caruso wasn’t the headline arrival. That distinction went to J-Mychal Reese. When he was in the sixth grade, Reese starred alongside two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash in a TV commercial – “J-Mychal Reese?” Nash said in the ad. “I named my dog after him” – and had long been ranked among the best prospects in the country.

Caruso was born and raised a stone’s throw from A&M, where both his parents worked for 30 years – his father, Mike, as a sports administrator and his mother, Jackie, in HR and the school of public health. Reese hailed from neighbouring Bryan, and the pair faced off regularly in high school: Caruso’s A&M Consolidated versus Reese’s Bryan High in battles labelled the Cross-Town Showdown.

“Somebody said, ‘That’s J-Mychal Reese. He’s the best sixth-grader in the country,’” remembers Mike Caruso, who was a fine college point guard at Creighton University in his youth. “He was very talented.

“When Bryan played College Station, you had to pre-purchase tickets. They’d divide the gym – it was all maroon on one side and all blue on the other.”

The hours spent at the local park or working on his shot with Dad – an 88% free-throw shooter in college – at the driveway hoop helped Caruso develop an anticipation and feel for the game beyond his years. But it wasn’t until his junior year in high school, aided by a five-inch growth spurt, that he began to garner national attention of his own.

“He was dunking on everybody,” recalls Richard Law, who coached Caruso with the D1 Ambassadors, an AAU club in Houston. “I called all the coaches that I knew, and Max Ivany [the club’s founder] called up all the coaches that he knew, and before we knew it, it all evolved to where he picked up his recruiting.”

Caruso’s parents calculated that he’d travelled 32,000 miles to play AAU basketball in his senior year. His performances with the Ambassadors secured an invite to the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in California. From there, he was selected for the NBA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Despite other scholarship offers, most expected he’d choose Texas A&M. Caruso had followed A&M basketball most of his life, attending every home game for five years while his dad was game manager. He would try to emulate the moves of former Aggies point guard Acie Law, and he even served as a ball boy.

“He was probably the worst ball boy in America,” laughs former A&M player Logan Lee. “Absolutely the worst. That’s because he would grab a rebound, and he would start working on his ball handling on the baseline. He’d start dribbling and act like he’s out there playing ball on the court.

“But he is the only ball boy that never made the wrong pass. If someone shot a ball and it went through the net, he’d be making no-look passes to us.”

In the end, it came down to a choice between A&M and the University of Colorado. “Can I call you?” Caruso texted his dad one afternoon. “I think I’m ready to make up my mind.” Mike Caruso had no idea which way his son was leaning. He stepped out of his office and sought the privacy of the stairwell to take the call, ready to support Alex’s decision either way but nervous all the same.

Story continues