Alex Bregman could get traded this offseason

The Astros could trade star third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, reports Jim Duquette of MLB Network, who believes Houston is already listening on him.

SNY's Andy Martino added that he's hearing the same as Duquette regarding a potential Bregman trade.

The 29-year-old third baseman is entering the final season of the five-year, $100 million deal he signed ahead of the 2020 season, and is set to earn $28.5 million in 2024.

Duquette likened the situation with Bregman to the one the Astros found themselves in with then-pending free agent Carlos Correa during the 2021 season, when they drew a line in the sand by offering him a five-year deal for $160 million.

Correa rejected that offer before eventually signing a three-year deal with the Twins in free agency.

Using the Correa situation as a blueprint (it's of course a bit different due to his injury issues), Duquette suggests the Astros are highly unlikely to offer Bregman an extension that he would be amenable to.

If Bregman is indeed traded this offseason, both the Mets (whose third base situation is in flux) and Yankees (in need of more offense anywhere they can get it) could be fits.

Bregman's offensive production has dipped a bit since 2019, when he had an OPS of 1.015 and finished second in American League MVP voting, but he's still a very good player.

Over the last four seasons, he has slashed .261/.361/.442. And he has played 155 and 161 games the last two seasons, respectively, after being limited to just 91 in 2021.

In 2023, Bregman hit .262/.363/.441 with 25 homers, 28 doubles, 103 runs scored, and 98 RBI.