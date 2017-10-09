ALDS Game 3: Yankees stave off elimination with thrilling 1-0 victory

For the New York Yankees, postseason survival came down to a couple guys whose seasons were clouded with frustrations. There was Greg Bird, the oft-injured slugger, who hit a mammoth seven-inning homer that was the game’s only run. And there was Masahiro Tanaka, he of the 4.74 regular-season ERA, who pitched as good as any starter we’ve seen this postseason.

Postseason heroics trump regular-season frustrations, so nobody will be concerned with Bird’s ankle or his toughness come Monday. And they won’t be questioning Tanaka’s elbow either.

But they will be talking about how Tanaka’s seven shutout innings made sure Bird’s solo homer was enough for a 1-0 win in Game 3 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

It was Bird and Tanaka, peeling the Yankees’ backs off the wall. It was Bird and Tanaka undoing every bit of regular-season grief in 2017’s most important game. It was Bird and Tanaka doing when the Yankees could have been dying.

And now the Yankees must do again — on Monday, in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, still facing a 2-1 deficit in the series but now with a positive first step toward coming back from 0-2. Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees. The Indians are going with Trevor Bauer, who dominated the Yankees in Game 1.

“Plain and simple I’m not ready to be done playing and I don’t think the team is either,” Bird said after the game.

Greg Bird reacts to his seven-inning go-ahead homer in ALDS Game 3.