ALCS Game 5: What the heck happened to the Astros offense?

In the four games of their first-round playoff series, the Houston Astros got RBIs from nine different hitters. It showed their lineup was deep, dangerous and maybe even World Series bound.

In five games of their American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, the Astros have scored exactly nine runs. Going into Game 5, only three Astros players had driven in runs — and it stayed that way Wednesday, as the Astros were shut out 5-0, falling behind 3-2 in the series.

That lineup that once looked so impressive now looks limp, lost and maybe even bound for a winter vacation. The Yankees are one win from the World Series. Astros fans are looking at the box score like, “Are you serious?”

This Astros team looks completely different from the one that scored in the first inning of each game against the Boston Red Sox. On Wednesday night, they were absolutely schooled by Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out eight and allowed just three hits. The Astros could only muster one more in the game. All four of the hits came in different innings, proof that the Astros couldn’t get anything going in Game 5.

“It’s rare,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch, “because of how much offense we put up through the first six months of the season and even in the Division Series. We’ve swung the bats very well and to this day I believe we’re one good game [away from] coming out of it.”

If it were only Game 5, maybe this wouldn’t be so concerning. But the Astros got just three hits in Game 4 and four in Game 3. The games the Astros won — Games 1 and 2 in Houston — they only scored four runs total.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa watch from the dugout during the seventh inning of Game 5 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) More