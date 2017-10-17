ALCS Game 3: Aaron Judge, Yankees rebound at home vs. Astros

NEW YORK – At 8:08 p.m. ET, the first synth beat of “Big Poppa” leaked through the speakers at Yankee Stadium and CC Sabathia started his long walk toward the pitcher’s mound. At 37 years old, he moves with the calculated lethargy of a man who has been there before and need not hurry. He will stand 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate. He will throw a fastball, cutter, slider and changeup. He will grind and churn with the strain of a man who is not what he once was.

That, Sabathia understands, does not mean he cannot do what he once did. Because in a must-win Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Monday night, Sabathia took those 34 steps from the New York Yankees’ dugout to the mound, dug in and turned in his best postseason performance in ages. Buoyed by Sabathia’s six shutout innings and invigorated by Aaron Judge’s first home run since the wild card game, the Yankees blunted the Astros in an 8-1 victory in front of 49,373.

After a pair of 2-1 losses in the series’ first two games, the Yankees can tie the series in Tuesday’s Game 5, which starts at 5:08 p.m. ET. Though relegated to the championship-series undercard by the Dodgers-Cubs matchup, the Yankees and Astros suddenly have a series, thanks to the arm of Sabathia and the bats that had been held dormant.

In what could be his swan song as a Yankee, Sabathia became the first 37-plus pitcher to throw at least six shutout innings in the postseason since Pedro Martinez for the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. He was sharp early, punching out a pair in each of his first two innings, and worked around trouble all the way through the sixth inning. Sabathia looked prime to go five until his teammates offered a cushion in the bottom of the fourth due to both their bats and the uncharacteristic sloppiness of the Astros.