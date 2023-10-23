ALCS Game 6: Rangers force Game 7 with victory over Astros; score, highlights, news and live tracker
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
The Texas Rangers forced a Game 7 vs. the Houston Astros with a 9-2 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendered the first run of the game on a Yordan Alvarez single in the first, which came after a single from Jose Altuve and a walk from Michael Brantley.
Yordan Alvarez is inevitable.
Astros strike first!
Mitch Garver evened things up in the top of the second with a home run off Astros starter Framber Valdez.
Mitch Garver goes yard on the first pitch of the inning to even the score!
Jonah Heim gave the Rangers the lead in the fourth, with a two-run home run after Garver singled.
THAT BALL IS GONE!!
Rangers take the lead!!
In the sixth, the Astros made it a one-run game again with two singles and a sac fly.
In the eighth, Garver plated another with a double to score Evan Carter. But the real pyrotechnics came in the ninth, with a grand slam from Adolis Garcia that made it 9-2 after the Rangers also walked in a run.
ADOLIS GARCIA HITS A GRAND SLAM IN HOUSTON!!
🤠🤠🤠
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston.
Garcia grand slam is followed by a Kyle Tucker home run robbery on Travis Jankowski. 9-2 Rangers headed to the bottom of the ninth.
Josh Jung walks. Leody Tavares reaches on a fielding error. Two on, nobody out in the top of the ninth.
Jose Leclerc walks Alex Bregman to load the bases and put the go-ahead run at first. Then he gets a lineout from Mauricio Dubon and a strikeout of Jon Singleton to end the threat. 4-2 Rangers, on to the ninth inning.