ALCS Game 6: Rangers force Game 7 with victory over Astros; score, highlights, news and live tracker

Adolis García hits grand slam in 9th as Rangers top Astros 9-2 to force Game 7

The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
The Texas Rangers forced a Game 7 vs. the Houston Astros with a 9-2 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendered the first run of the game on a Yordan Alvarez single in the first, which came after a single from Jose Altuve and a walk from Michael Brantley.

Mitch Garver evened things up in the top of the second with a home run off Astros starter Framber Valdez.

Jonah Heim gave the Rangers the lead in the fourth, with a two-run home run after Garver singled.

In the sixth, the Astros made it a one-run game again with two singles and a sac fly.

In the eighth, Garver plated another with a double to score Evan Carter. But the real pyrotechnics came in the ninth, with a grand slam from Adolis Garcia that made it 9-2 after the Rangers also walked in a run.

Live Updates
    MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers rally, force ALCS Game 7 with 9-2 victory over Astros in Game 6

    ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston.

    Garcia grand slam is followed by a Kyle Tucker home run robbery on Travis Jankowski. 9-2 Rangers headed to the bottom of the ninth.

    Josh Jung walks. Leody Tavares reaches on a fielding error. Two on, nobody out in the top of the ninth.

    Jose Leclerc walks Alex Bregman to load the bases and put the go-ahead run at first. Then he gets a lineout from Mauricio Dubon and a strikeout of Jon Singleton to end the threat. 4-2 Rangers, on to the ninth inning.

