Alcantara talks 1-11 start, helping Eury Perez. And Berti reflects on Marlins tenure

Sandy Alcantara wishes he could do more to help his team get out of their early season funk.

But the Miami Marlins’ ace knows his limitations.

Alcantara is stuck watching from the sidelines as he recovers from Tommy John surgery while the Marlins tumble out of the gates. Miami enters its series finale with the New York Yankees at 1-11, just the 19th team in MLB history to lose at least 11 of its first 12 games in a season.

“We’ve been losing a lot of games,” Alcantara said. “For me, just being outside watching us get our ass kicked, it’s hard because this never happened to me. Everyone knows I like to compete, be out there, throw nine innings for my team. It’s hard. We’ve been losing a lot and we need to stop it.”

Alcantara can only do so much to help stop the slide. He’s still a visible part of the team, a vocal presence in the clubhouse and the dugout. He’s traveling with the team for road games despite knowing he won’t play. He’s trying to do whatever he can to help keep the mood upbeat despite the team’s inability to win games.

And Alcantara is only one of the big losses for the team’s rotation. Eury Perez, the Marlins’ 20-year-old phenom, underwent Tommy John surgery himself on Monday after his elbow began acting up midway through spring training.

Alcantara, who has been a mentor to Perez dating back to last offseason, will now be helping Perez through his rehab process instead of helping him navigate his first full MLB season.

“Before he got the surgery, he asked me a lot of questions,” Alcantara said. “I told him ‘You’ve got to be positive. Just be patient. Work more hard than normal, and you’re going to be better than ever.’”

Perez on Saturday said he planned to lean on Alcantara “a lot” during the rehab process.

“He’s been with me through everything and every bullpen,” Perez said. “He was the first person who pulled me aside and told me ‘I’m gonna be here with you. We’re gonna go through this together.’”

As for the rest of the Marlins’ rotation, Miami’s starting pitchers entered Wednesday with a combined 5.17 ERA that ranks as the sixth worst in MLB. They’re averaging about 4 2/3 innings per start, and only twice through 12 games has a pitcher gone into the sixth inning — Jesus Luzardo on April 2 against the Angels and Max Meyer on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Miami could be getting some reinforcements soon, though. Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) is scheduled to throw five innings with Triple A Jacksonville on Wednesday, while Braxton Garrett (left shoulder) is slated to do the same Friday.

Apr 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jon Berti (19) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Berti reflects on Marlins tenure

Jon Berti understands the business side of baseball, but he’s the first to admit he didn’t see the trade coming when it did.

Berti was on the field with the Marlins at loanDepot park for their final team workout before Opening Day when he was pulled off the field.

The Marlins had just traded him to the Yankees as part of a three-team deal, with Miami getting a pair of prospects (outfielder John Cruz from the Yankees and outfielder Shane Sasaki from the Rays) in return.

“In this game, anything can happen at any time,” Berti said. “You know that. It was more just trying to figure out travel and getting packed up and all that fun stuff.”

Berti had been with the Marlins since 2019 and was the club’s longest-tenured position player. He hit .258 with a .705 OPS, 118 RBI, 23 home runs, 208 runs scored and 91 steals in 432 career games with Miami. He played all over the field, logging time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

In 2022, Berti led MLB with 41 stolen bases.

“I love my time there,” Berti said. “I thought we accomplished a lot over those years. I’m appreciative of the organization for giving me an opportunity to be a regular big leaguer and to prove that I can do it. They gave me that chance that opportunity so I’ll always be grateful for for that.”