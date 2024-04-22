Alan Shearer makes bold statement on Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United

Alan Shearer has made a bold claim about the future of Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag after their victory over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, 21 April.

A thrilling match ended 3-3 after 120 minutes and it was United who ultimately prevailed, 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the former England star said even if the Reds win the cup, their boss is “gone.”

“I just get the feeling that even winning the FA Cup is not going to be enough for him,” Shearer continued.