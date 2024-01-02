Alabama women's basketball season takeaways prior to SEC play

As 2023 comes to a close, Alabama women's basketball began the season with a 13-2 record, including a victory against its first ranked opponent since 2021, in Louisville on Nov. 24, and a perfect 9-0 record at home.

As the Crimson Tide enter SEC play the rest of the season, the team looks to continue its best start since the 2020-21 season.

Ranked as the SEC's fifth team in terms of record, Alabama will try to remain near the top half of the conference and potentially win its first conference championship in school history.

Here are a few takeaways as Alabama prepares for SEC play:

Alabama's stifling defense

Alabama's defense was near the top of the conference in its first 15 games. Ranked fourth in the conference and 23rd in the country in terms of scoring defense, the Crimson Tide have lived up to its expectations defensively in the first part of the season.

Allowing just 53.5 points per game on 36.8% shooting from the field so far this season, it is evident that defense will remain the Crimson Tide's focal point entering SEC play and throughout the remainder of the season.

Seniors' impact

Experience is vital in conference play, and luckily for Alabama, it has three impactful seniors on the team with in-conference playing experience.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Loyal McQueen are expected to continue to be the leaders of the team and will be leaned upon previous experience in conference play.

Sarah Ashlee Barker leads Alabama in scoring and field goal percentage with 15.6 points per game on 53.6% shooting.

Aaliyah Nye remains a wrecking crew from three-point range and defensively, leading Alabama in three-point percentage and steals with 42.6% and 2.3 on the season.

Finally, Loyal McQueen will continue to be the Alabama's pass-first point guard along with being one of the Crimson Tide's anchors defensively. McQueen leads Alabama with 3.1 assists per game.

Essence Cody's impact

The five-star freshman from Valdosta, GA., has gotten off to a nice start for Alabama in her first season.

Cody is averaging 9.1 points per game and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Cody's 1.9 blocks per game puts her in fourth in the entire SEC in that category.

Her defense in the paint and shot blocking ability is a major component as to why Alabama's defense is top five in the conference.

Despite no SEC play experience, Cody will play a major role for Alabama in conference play on both sides of the ball.

Up next

Alabama opens SEC play hosting Ole Miss (10-3) on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Alabama split its two game series with Ole Miss last season.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama women's basketball's conference play preview