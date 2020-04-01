Tua Tagovailoa back to ‘100 percent,’ ready for NFL after season-ending hip injury

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, just months after suffering a season-ending hip injury, is back and ready to make the jump to the NFL ahead of the league’s draft later this month.

Tagovailoa said on ESPN on Wednesday that he is ‘100 percent right now,’ and didn’t shut down the thought of him playing as a rookie in the NFL — something many didn’t expect would be possible.

“I feel as normal as can be,” Tagovailoa said on ESPN. “I feel like if I had to go out there and perform the same way I did my sophomore year and my junior year, being 100 percent healthy, I feel like I’d be able to go out there and do that [in the NFL].”

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip and posterior hip wall fracture against Mississippi State on Nov. 16, and underwent surgery just days later. The 22-year-old — who threw for more than 2,800 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the Crimson Tide before the injury — has been recovering ever since.

He has released several videos to social media of him working out in recent weeks, and looks like he’s back to full strength.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

Tagovailoa’s doctor — Dr. Lyle Cain, an Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Alabama — has been thrilled with his progress thus far, too.

“I am extremely pleased,” Cain told Yahoo Sports this week. “If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he’d be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he’s done extremely well for where he started out.”

Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in November, believes he can still have a successful rookie season somewhere in the NFL. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Meeting virtually with NFL teams

Where Tagovailoa goes in the draft later this month, or what he ends up doing in his rookie season in the league, remains to be seen. There are still a lot of factors at play, and he can’t meet with any NFL team in person anymore before the draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic, either.

He has, though, been meeting with teams virtually nearly every day.

“It hasn't been a lot of questions as far as how I'm going about doing rehab, or how I'm doing with my health,” Tagovailoa said on ESPN. “It's more so just been football talk. And I've really appreciated it. It's been good.”

At this point, regardless of where he ends up, Tagovailoa said he is simply happy to be back out on the field again.

“I’ve been really excited to actually just be able to go and throw the ball, to spin it around,” Tagovailoa said on ESPN. “It’s been a long process — four months waiting, going through all the physicals, going through rehab. And just being able to go out there and throw the ball, spin it, it’s been good.”

