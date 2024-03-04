Advertisement

Alabama takes significant fall in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball enters the final week of the 2023-2024 regular season with an overall record of 20-9 and an in-conference record of 12-4 against SEC opponents. After losing at home to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide falls four spots in the latest rankings.

The final two games of the regular season will be on the road against Florida and at home against Arkansas. Nate Oats and his team will look to not only win those games, but do so convincingly. Everything matters at this point with NCAA Tournament Seeding on the line.

See where Alabama and other notable opponents rank in the latests Coaches Poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

26-3

795 (28)

2

UConn

26-3

757 (3)

3

Purdue

26-3

745 (1)

4

Tennessee

23-6

705

5

Arizona

23-6

644

+2

6

Iowa State

23-6

629

7

North Carolina

23-6

628

+1

8

Duke

23-6

541

+2

9

Marquette

22-7

531

-4

10

Creighton

22-8

487

+2

11

Baylor

21-8

452

+3

12

Illinois

22-7

423

+4

13

Kentucky

21-8

396

+2

14

Auburn

22-7

376

-3

15

Kansas

21-8

366

-6

16

South Carolina

24-5

298

+2

17

Alabama

20-9

289

-4

18

Gonzaga

24-6

215

+4

19

San Diego State

22-7

194

20

Washington State

23-7

182

+1

21

Saint Mary’s

24-7

175

-4

22

Utah State

24-5

151

+1

23

BYU

21-8

140

+3

24

South Florida

22-5

88

+1

25

Florida

20-9

42

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

