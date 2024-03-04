Alabama takes significant fall in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama basketball enters the final week of the 2023-2024 regular season with an overall record of 20-9 and an in-conference record of 12-4 against SEC opponents. After losing at home to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide falls four spots in the latest rankings.
The final two games of the regular season will be on the road against Florida and at home against Arkansas. Nate Oats and his team will look to not only win those games, but do so convincingly. Everything matters at this point with NCAA Tournament Seeding on the line.
See where Alabama and other notable opponents rank in the latests Coaches Poll.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
26-3
795 (28)
–
2
UConn
26-3
757 (3)
–
3
Purdue
26-3
745 (1)
–
4
23-6
705
–
5
Arizona
23-6
644
+2
6
Iowa State
23-6
629
–
7
23-6
628
+1
8
23-6
541
+2
9
Marquette
22-7
531
-4
10
Creighton
22-8
487
+2
11
Baylor
21-8
452
+3
12
Illinois
22-7
423
+4
13
21-8
396
+2
14
22-7
376
-3
15
Kansas
21-8
366
-6
16
South Carolina
24-5
298
+2
17
20-9
289
-4
18
Gonzaga
24-6
215
+4
19
San Diego State
22-7
194
–
20
Washington State
23-7
182
+1
21
Saint Mary’s
24-7
175
-4
22
Utah State
24-5
151
+1
23
BYU
21-8
140
+3
24
South Florida
22-5
88
+1
25
20-9
42
-1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Dayton
Others Receiving Votes
Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;