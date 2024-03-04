Alabama takes significant fall in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball enters the final week of the 2023-2024 regular season with an overall record of 20-9 and an in-conference record of 12-4 against SEC opponents. After losing at home to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide falls four spots in the latest rankings.

The final two games of the regular season will be on the road against Florida and at home against Arkansas. Nate Oats and his team will look to not only win those games, but do so convincingly. Everything matters at this point with NCAA Tournament Seeding on the line.

See where Alabama and other notable opponents rank in the latests Coaches Poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 26-3 795 (28) – 2 UConn 26-3 757 (3) – 3 Purdue 26-3 745 (1) – 4 Tennessee 23-6 705 – 5 Arizona 23-6 644 +2 6 Iowa State 23-6 629 – 7 North Carolina 23-6 628 +1 8 Duke 23-6 541 +2 9 Marquette 22-7 531 -4 10 Creighton 22-8 487 +2 11 Baylor 21-8 452 +3 12 Illinois 22-7 423 +4 13 Kentucky 21-8 396 +2 14 Auburn 22-7 376 -3 15 Kansas 21-8 366 -6 16 South Carolina 24-5 298 +2 17 Alabama 20-9 289 -4 18 Gonzaga 24-6 215 +4 19 San Diego State 22-7 194 – 20 Washington State 23-7 182 +1 21 Saint Mary’s 24-7 175 -4 22 Utah State 24-5 151 +1 23 BYU 21-8 140 +3 24 South Florida 22-5 88 +1 25 Florida 20-9 42 -1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

