Alabama softball: Tuscaloosa Regional schedule for Saturday changed

There has been some shakeup in the Tuscaloosa Regional schedule for Saturday due to weather.

Game times were moved up and will now start at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Here is a look at the schedule change:

Full Tuscaloosa regional schedule

*All times Central

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Southeastern Louisiana 6, Clemson 2

Game 2: Alabama 1, USC Upstate 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Alabama, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4: Clemson vs. USC Upstate, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama softball: Tuscaloosa Regional schedule changed for Saturday