Alabama QB Ty Simpson will reportedly not enter transfer portal

The 2024 spring transfer portal window is now open for the next two weeks, which means players from programs all across the country can leave their current team in hopes of finding another. The portal gives, and the portal takes. Alabama Crimson Tide football fans are both excited and nervous about how the spring portal window could impact the 2024 roster.

Kalen DeBoer heading into his first season as the Crimson Tide head coach looks to pick up where legendary coach Nick Saban left off. However, it’s a difficult task to do in the ever-changing landscape that is college football in 2024.

One player that Alabama seems to have secured is quarterback Ty Simpson, according to Ryan Fowler of Tide 100.9’s The Game. The redshirt sophomore out of Martin, Tennessee was QB2 behind Jalen Milroe in 2023 and is expected to serve in the same role for the upcoming season.

With DeBoer at the helm of the program and a new-look coaching staff, no job is guaranteed on this team. A healthy quarterback competition is usually beneficial for the program. Simpson sees value in staying in Tuscaloosa.

Sources tell me that Alabama QB, Ty Simpson will be back in the Fall for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is not exploring any options in the transfer portal Simpson had an incredible spring, Nick Sheridan was on my show last week and he said this about Ty’s performance this… pic.twitter.com/zkfnscKoeO — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) April 16, 2024

