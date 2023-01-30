Alabama offers 2024 prospect, St. John Bosco LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Alabama’s coaching staff has recruited the West coast over the years fairly well. Several players that the Tide have landed from that particular area in years past is Bryce Young, Blake Barnett, and Tommy Brown.
Alabama recently extended an offer to 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Viliamu-Asa plays for one of the country’s most prestigious high school programs, St. John Bosco.
It is interesting to think that former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is also from the same general area. However, he spent his high school career at De Le Salle.
At this time, USC is the favorite to land his commitment at 49.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. Alabama will likely try to get Viliamu-Asa on campus in the coming months. That will be something to monitor.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
72
10
8
Rivals
4
69
8
4
ESPN
4
151
14
12
On3 Recruiting
4
187
17
19
247 Composite
4
80
10
7
Vitals
Hometown
Bellflower, California
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-3
Weight
230
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Extremely blessed to be offered by the University of Alabama!! 🐘 #AG2G #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nFexz1lTNd
— Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) January 24, 2023