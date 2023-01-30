Alabama offers 2024 prospect, St. John Bosco LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Alabama’s coaching staff has recruited the West coast over the years fairly well. Several players that the Tide have landed from that particular area in years past is Bryce Young, Blake Barnett, and Tommy Brown.

Alabama recently extended an offer to 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Viliamu-Asa plays for one of the country’s most prestigious high school programs, St. John Bosco.

It is interesting to think that former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is also from the same general area. However, he spent his high school career at De Le Salle.

At this time, USC is the favorite to land his commitment at 49.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. Alabama will likely try to get Viliamu-Asa on campus in the coming months. That will be something to monitor.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

72

10

8

Rivals

4

69

8

4

ESPN

4

151

14

12

On3 Recruiting

4

187

17

19

247 Composite

4

80

10

7

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, California

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-3

Weight

230

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

