Alabama offers 2024 prospect, St. John Bosco LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Alabama’s coaching staff has recruited the West coast over the years fairly well. Several players that the Tide have landed from that particular area in years past is Bryce Young, Blake Barnett, and Tommy Brown.

Alabama recently extended an offer to 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Viliamu-Asa plays for one of the country’s most prestigious high school programs, St. John Bosco.

It is interesting to think that former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is also from the same general area. However, he spent his high school career at De Le Salle.

At this time, USC is the favorite to land his commitment at 49.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. Alabama will likely try to get Viliamu-Asa on campus in the coming months. That will be something to monitor.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 72 10 8 Rivals 4 69 8 4 ESPN 4 151 14 12 On3 Recruiting 4 187 17 19 247 Composite 4 80 10 7

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-3 Weight 230 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire